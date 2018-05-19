Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brenda Whitworth truly is a mum in a million.

Over almost four decades she’s fostered more than 100 children and babies whilst raising her own kids.

Now she and others have been honoured for their tireless devotion to the 24/7 role that has included long and short-term care since 1985.

Brenda, from Dewsbury, was one of 30 foster carers whose tirelessness and generosity of spirit was celebrated by Kirklees Council at the John Smith’s Stadium during Foster Care Fortnight (May 14-27), an annual campaign run by The Fostering Network.

It follows on from the Friend of the Year Award she received in 2011 at the Examiner Community Awards.

Commenting on her many years of fostering, Brenda, 67, said she and her late husband, Ian, who passed away in 2010, wanted to do something extra.

“I’ve always loved children and I just feel happy that I’ve seen some children move forward.

“I adopted two of my foster children, so there have been a lot of rewarding times, especially when you think things are not going to work out and then they make good lives for themselves.”

With her 33-year record Brenda is one of Kirklees’ longest-serving fosterers. Her adopted daughter, Katie described her as “amazing”, adding: “She’s warm, loving and has this amazing, natural ability with children, who just seem to feel comfortable around her.”

Katie, 30, herself the mother of three children, said: “It’s been an emotional day. I’ve been crying. I’m so proud of her, and so grateful. She is my best friend.

“I have been through a lot through being adopted. Now I’m older I realise how much they did for me. It’s an achievement for a foster child to get a degree, but even just living a day-to-day life is an achievement in itself.

“Just having that stability is amazing. My mum – and my dad – mean the world to me.”

Steve Comb, from Kirklees Council, said the foster carers being honoured had between them amassed more than 400 years of care, helping hundreds of vulnerable children.

And he urged more foster families to join the service to look after children on a long or short-term basis. In particular there is a shortage of foster carers for children over 10 years old and sibling groups.

Anyone interested in fostering is invited to attend a drop-in information event at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday May 24 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.