These stunning pictures show some of our finest landscapes and buildings in a new light.

They have been taken by keen photographer Ian Kennedy for a new book, simply entitled ‘Huddersfield’.

The Greenhead College teacher has spent about five years and endless hours taking beautiful and unusual shots of the town.

And some 120 of his best feature in the book which is now on sale at shops in Huddersfield.

Ian, 50, said: “I’ve been taking pictures avidly for the last 10 years.

“I found that hundreds of books have been written about Huddersfield and its history but there’s nothing showing how it is now.

“Around the same time a Yorkshire photographer produced a book of colour images of our county so I decided to do the same for our town.

“I think it’s fantastic. I grew up on the other side of town, in Fixby, my first house was in Marsh and then I moved to Almondbury.

“There’s stuff on all sides and some great buildings in the town centre such as the train station and town hall.”

Ian, a teacher of philosophy, Buddhism and ethics, has been selling cards, calendars and prints at craft fairs around Huddersfield for some time.

He was often asked if he had a book of his images and decided to produce one after checking in bookshops and finding that nobody had come up with anything similar.

Ian wanted to keep the whole operation local and used the printers at Enterprise in Honley.

It’s difficult for the father-of-two to pick a favourite picture from the book but he has revealed a few.

They include a dramatic mist covered Greenhead Park, taken one day when he was on his way into work.

(Image: Ian Kennedy)

Ian said: “I love mist and when I saw this mist covering the park I thought I’m going out to that!

“Another favourite was taken when I was stood in front of Huddersfield train station at night with all the fountains switched on and the colours.

“I was waiting for my mum to come back from Leeds and I had my tripod. I saw the clouds coming over and thought it was a really good shot.

“In November when we had the clouding with the whole town covered in this cloud, I was up taking pictures of Emley Moor mast with every other photographer!”

Huddersfield, priced £17.99, is now on sale at Waterstones in the Kingsgate shopping centre, Don’t Forget in Marsh, and Crafty Praxis which is based in the Byram Arcade.