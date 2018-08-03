Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

US retail giant Amazon will be supplying hundreds of Kirklees schools and the council after a landmark £600m deal.

The popular internet shopping site has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation (YPO), which in turn provides supplies to the vast majority of local authorities and emergency services in the county.

The YPO was set up in the 1970s in a bid to get better deals for the public sector.

But the move to directly supply the public sector via the controversial web retailer has sparked outrage from one union – which branded it a “joke”.

Amazon has been one of many international firms that has been exposed as paying hardly any corporate tax in the UK as it bases its headquarters in tax havens despite employing thousands of people at large depots around the country.

Kirklees Council’s latest expenditure data shows it makes hundreds of purchases every month through the YPO.

The council’s log of spending of purchases worth more than £250 in June shows more than £127,000 of purchases by taxpayers came via the YPO.

The list, available to the public on the council’s website, reveals it bought everything from cleaning products and stationery to food for Huddersfield Town Hall bars and uniforms for social care workers through the YPO.

At council meetings in the past, councillors have questioned why Kirklees Council purchases products that aren’t local – one example being Harrogate Spring Water instead of Shepley Spring products.

The council has said it is because of the savings from its YPO deals but it has vowed to try and shop local wherever possible.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: "The council buys a range of goods from YPO and our understanding is that the tender issued is only for additional products, not currently supplied by YPO.

Some 80% of YPO’s suppliers base is SMEs.

"The council is committed to increasing its local social and economic impact and have recently begun work on this with Centre for Local Economic Strategies."

Neil Derrick, GMB Regional Secretary, said: “Amazon has a record of exploitation so terrible, literally hundreds of ambulances are called out to their warehouses as workers suffer from appalling conditions at work.

“The idea a company like that can provide services for emergency services is a joke.

“If they really wanted to help our public services, they’d pay taxes properly and treat their workforce better.

“Instead, they’re trying to make a few million quid from our cash-strapped councils.

“It’s a crying shame the Conservative’s obsessive austerity drive has left local authorities in this position – having to drive public procurement through an anti-public service ethos company such as Amazon.”