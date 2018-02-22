Ambulance gets stuck in mud after player breaks leg on football field

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A footballer was left on playing fields for two hours with a broken leg after the ambulance got stuck in mud.

The ambulance service phoned the fire brigade to give them a tow – but didn’t say they had a stricken casualty.

The fire brigade turned down the request leaving 19-year-old Jordan Porter to wait for help.

Eventually a second ambulance was needed and Jordan was rolled a considerable distance to it on a trolley stretcher before being taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with a broken tibula.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service later issued a statement saying it was their responsibility to get the ambulance out of the mud and will be examining the incident to see if lessons can be learned for the future.

Jordan, of Crosland Moor, was playing for Netherton against Slaithwaite in a cup game last Saturday when he suffered the injury near the end of the game on the pitches off Manchester Road, Linthwaite, behind the Thornton and Ross chemical works.

At first players tried to push the ambulance out the mud but it wouldn’t budge.

Jordan’s father, Andrew, 44, said: “The ambulance service asked for help from the fire brigade to pull ambulance out of the mud but they didn’t come.

“We had to wait for a 4x4 first responder car to help but when they arrived they said they had no chance of pulling the ambulance out.

“My son was laid in the middle of the football field for nearly two hours before they put him in the ambulance to keep warm while waiting for another ambulance to come – so it took over three hours to get him to hospital.”

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We can confirm that one of our emergency vehicles became stuck in the mud while attending an incident at playing fields on Manchester Road, Linthwaite, on Saturday afternoon.

“It is our responsibility to resolve unusual situations like this and additional vehicles and a clinical supervisor were dispatched to the scene. We are currently looking into the specific circumstances around this incident to see if any lessons need to be learned for the future.

“We are pleased to hear that the family was happy with the clinical care provided to the patient and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service blamed a breakdown in communication.

A spokesman said: “West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service did receive a call for assistance from Yorkshire Ambulance Service after a vehicle became stuck in mud.

“Whilst we do endeavour to assist our blue light partners wherever possible, the Fire Service is not equipped or trained to winch vehicles and we ourselves use recovery services to facilitate this should it be required by our own fleet.

“We were not made aware during the call that this was a medical emergency in which case we would have done everything possible to assist in getting the injured man to hospital.”