It’s the traditional British dish that never loses its flavour with the public.

And, in recognition of National Fish & Chip Day, one of Huddersfield’s fish fryers once again gave customers an addition to the standard menu.

Andrea Long, manager of Terry’s in Broad Lane, Moldgreen , served up lemon battered whitebait with crispy deep-fried baby new potatoes in a garlic and chive dip.

And the proceeds from the sale of every portion went to the Huddersfield & District Army Veterans Association.

“It was another one of my specials,” says 52-year-old Andrea, who has managed Terry’s for the past three years.

“It’s the first time that we’ve done anything for National Fish & Chip Day and we’ve added a twist. Fish and chips are lovely. This is just something a little different but still within the realms of fish and chips.”

Andrea likes to have fun with her menu. At Christmas she served up battered sprouts , battered beetroot and battered stuffing balls. For Easter it was battered hard-boiled eggs . For Yorkshire Day, minted and battered mushy peas.

And for pink-themed Breast Cancer Awareness Day last October customers were offered deep fried salmon bites.

Andrea believes in the importance of National Fish and Chip Day as a showcase for traditional fare as fish and chips compete with other non-traditional takeaways.

She said: “It could well be that fish and chips become more of a delicacy in the long-term. It could come to that. All the other takeaways are taking on the traditionality of fish and chips.

“But it also brings the local community together. It’s a taste that crosses generations. I have ladies in their 80s who come in, as well as youngsters aged 11 and 12 plus, everything in between. It’s still people’s traditional lunch or supper. Everybody loves fish and chips.”

Portions of whitebait and new potatoes were priced £2.50 or customers could make a donation and have a taste.

Anyone who had placed an order in the last week received a raffle ticket with prizes including a fish and chip supper for two, a bumper meal and a box of biscuits