Hands Off HRI campaign banners have been seized by Kirklees Council amid fears they were making the roads more dangerous.

Campaigners were angered after a council worker was spotted cutting down a large banner they had installed on metal railings in Slaithwaite .

A banner in Milnsbridge was also removed.

Both were advertising the next big fundraising event, a concert at Golcar British Legion Club.

The group said it was “stunned and angry” by the council’s “unwarranted seizure” of its banners last Sunday.

The organiser of the music event, Audley Buckle said: “All the nearby shops have been displaying posters for the event and they were very angry to see the banners bundled into a council van and taken away.

“No explanation was given to the group.”

Activists in the campaign tracked down the banners to the council’s Flint Street depot in Fartown.

A manager was confronted and asked if they would re-hang them somewhere but there was no agreement, leaving members of the group more angry.

Audley continued: “Surely you would expect the council to contact us if they were doing this?

“Last year the council voted unanimously to support our campaign.

“Is this how they now wish to express their support for our successful legal challenge to save our hospital?

“They have all our contact details but instead we have had to trail round to Flint Street to get our banners back, yet our emails and phone calls remain unanswered.

“There was even a suggestion of charging us a fee for storing the banners, but this has now been resolved.

“As part of the publicity drive for our music event we have spent £100 on four banners around the town as well as 2,000 flyers.

“These are hard pressed funds which we can ill afford.

“Imagine our dismay when we were told the council had seized them.

“If one of our supporters had not spotted them, we would be none the wiser.”

Karl Battersby, Kirklees Council ’s Strategic Director, Economy and Infrastructure, said: “It is an offence to place signs and banners on highways furniture, such as railing and lampposts, without permission from the council.

“Railings in particular are not suitable for banners as they obstruct motorists from seeing pedestrians, especially children and babies in buggies and those in wheelchairs.

“We also have to consider whether a message is appropriate, so in order to avoid bias we generally avoid giving permission for promotions that are political, controversial or campaigning in nature.

“As such it is essential that anyone looking to place promotional materials on street furniture gets in touch with the council in the first instance to get advice on what is and isn’t possible.

“The council regularly goes out and removes unauthorised flyposting from our street furniture and on this occasion it included some Hands Off HRI banners.

“The banners have since been collected by the group.

“They have apologised for putting them up in an inappropriate location.”

Hands Off HRI’s music event in Golcar is to replace their annual festival in Greenhead Park , which could not be held this year due the main organiser suffering ill health.

The Band Aid Family Fun Day is taking place at the Golcar British Legion Club, 238 Scar Lane, Golcar, Huddersfield, HD7 4AU on Saturday September 8 from 3pm.

Tickets £4.