Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees has provoked anger after dismantling play equipment installed by a community group.

Friends of Shepley put up the rope swings and a scramble net in Memorial Woods near Shepley School thinking Kirklees officials had given it the green light verbally.

But the council says they took it away after deeming it unsafe and now Friends chairman Andy Scott has spoken of his frustration and disappointment after Kirklees Council took the action.

He says the authority was provided with a community plan, a play strategy and an action plan for the project and that officers had given verbal permission for it to go ahead.

But he said no feedback had been received and that communication between departments appeared to be non-existent. He pointed out that several meetings had taken place between the Friends and council officials from November 2016 onwards.

Mr Scott said: “They have given us permission but it’s difficult to get anything down on paper from them.

“A liaison officer came out in 2016 and we discussed what we wanted to do. We have kept them regularly updated with reports. We were going on verbal permission to go ahead. In hindsight we should have made sure that they signed it off first.”

Mr Scott said during one visit to the site in Memorial Woods near Shepley School an officer saw people using a swing made from a two-inch thick rope and attached to the strongest branches of an oak tree. The swing and scramble net had been in place since last autumn.

He added: “He never voiced any concerns. In fact, he suggested that we dig a fire pit. We were under the impression that everything was fine and there were no problems.”

Last week, two days after members of the Friends met with officers, the swings and scramble net were removed. Local people were told it did not meet current safety standards. Mr Scott said they were deeply disappointed.

“I have lived here 46 years, all my life,” he said. “The kids have not got a decent playground or a youth club. They have nothing.

“All we are doing is costing us money and time. It’s not costing the council anything. We are doing it for the right reasons.

“It’s really frustrating. The kids loved it. They thought it was fantastic.

“We have jumped through hoops, but whatever we do is never enough. There is always something else to do.”

Kirklees Council said it had removed the equipment following an inspection by its qualified play instructor who found it to be “poorly constructed and unsafe and therefore not suitable in a public place.”

It added: “The risk of accident was too great to allow for it to remain. The council met with representatives of the Friends of Shepley who installed the equipment. They provided no evidence to show that they had permission to install it.

“The village is served with other public play provision – play area at Shepley recreation ground, woodlands, Cliffe House and other areas for recreation.

“If the group had met with the council prior to putting the equipment in then we would have supported them in their endeavours to ensure that their hard work and effort was not wasted in the way that it has been. Similarly, we are happy to meet and discuss a positive way forward for improving provision on this space.”