The pub chain has been reported to Kirklees planning enforcement officers after boarding up a popular Marsden pub with ugly steel shutters.

Kirklees councillor Donna Bellamy who represents the area says she was “horrified” when she saw the shutters on The Swan in what is an idyllic, conservation village.

Now the Thwaites put chain has been reported to the council for what it has done to the pub on Station Road which is closed until someone can be found to reopen it.

Clr Bellamy said: “I was absolutely horrified when I saw what Thwaites had done.

“I used to work in the pub business myself. I used to run the Burnlee WMC in Holmfirth and have a lot of friends in the trade so I know a bit about these things but I think what they have done is completely unacceptable and I have spoken to Kirklees Council planning enforcement officers regarding the shutters and the pub being in the middle of a conservation area.

“I was contacted by several residents unhappy at what had been done and I would like to see Thwaites provide an alternative and something more in keeping with a village environment. They have been up for over a month now and it doesn’t look good.

“At one time pub chains used to put a guardian in the pubs until they were relet. I think Thwaites should either let it as quickly as possible or look for an alternative material for the shuttering outside.”

A Thwaites spokeswoman said: “We don’t like to board up pubs for any longer than necessary.

“We are hoping to reopen it as soon as possible hopefully with one of area business manager Janet Wallace’s existing customers and once that happens there will be a small investment made in it.”

Kirklees Council has been approached for comment.