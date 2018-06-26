Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley residents have expressed their disgust after piles of rubbish - some of it suspected to be asbestos sheets - were dumped by fly-tippers.

Residents in Linthwaite spotted the potentially deadly rubbish this weekend on Heath Road which runs behind Colne Valley High School.

The road has been repeatedly blighted by illegal dumping in recent months, according to locals.

Steve Dunn, who reported the suspected asbestos sheets to Kirklees Council, branded the fly-tippers a “disgrace.”

After posting photos on social media, Mr Dunn said: “It’s not five weeks since the last lot of asbestos sheets were removed.”

Malc Coton, founder and chairman of community group Pride in Linthwaite, branded the fly-tippers “mindless” for dumping asbestos near to a school used by more than 1,000 children.

He said the latest waste had been deposited around 150 yards from school playing fields.

“The residents on Heath Road have repeatedly cleared fly-tipping themselves but recently this type of crime in that location seems to be on the increase, possibly by repeat offenders,” he said.

“The Pride in Linthwaite team met with some of the residents recently and have since put up some signs as a deterrent.

“It’s my belief that onerous restrictions on council waste sites cause fly-tipping which eventually costs the council more to clear than simply accepting small business waste in the first place.”

Mr Coton added: “To tip asbestos in such quantity so near to where over 1,000 children are playing outdoors and so near to livestock is just disgraceful - these individuals are mindless and deserve to be caught.

“If anyone has had asbestos work done in the last couple of weeks and has no idea where the waste materials were disposed of they should get in touch with Kirklees Council to eliminate those contractors from their enquiries.

“We will continue to report fly-tipping to Kirklees Council and work with the residents up there on alternative solutions, one of which may be for them to adopt the road and gate it off.”

After being alerted via social media, a spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “Our teams will be sure to look into clearing it and catching who is responsible.”