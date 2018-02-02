Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diners at a Brighouse restaurant looked on aghast as a fellow customer refused to pay his bill, barged out and was chased down the street by the furious owner.

The bizarre scene that played out at Sawadee Thai on January 26 left customers opened-mouthed as the man shouted, “See you in court, if you can afford to take me there!”

He left behind a note containing his name and an address in Huddersfield.

Proprietor Supamas Mongkol said staff had no inkling that anything was wrong until the man, who identified himself as Rodger Darrel Mernagh, was presented with his bill for £35.60.

At that point he announced loudly, “I’m not paying £1.30 for a can of coke. I’m not paying £5 for three pieces of chicken.”

(Image: Google Streetview)

After the all-female staff pointed out he had eaten everything he had received the man is said to have replied, “Do you know who I am? I’m a solicitor. It’s a civil matter.”

He then scribbled a note and stormed out of the restaurant on Bradford Road pursued by a stunned Ms Mongkol.

She said: “He booked a table for three the day before. He arrived on Friday at 5.30pm with two boys aged about seven and eight.

“He ordered starters and he finished everything. My staff asked him if everything was okay and he said yes.

“After he had the main course my staff asked him again and he said, ‘I’ll tell you when I get the bill’.

(Image: UGC)

“He asked how much it was and when he saw the bill he said it was too expensive. I said he’d seen the prices when he ordered the food. I asked him, ‘Why do you eat all the food and not pay? You eat my food, you pay.’

“He kept carrying on. He was angry. He was talking rudely to my staff, who are girls. He had a bit of paper that he left behind. He didn’t pay anything at all. He just ran away.

“I ran after him and shouted at him. He just ignored me. He had drunk four beers. Maybe he was a bit fresh.”

Fellow diner Hilary Metcalfe was waiting for her meal and saw the altercation.

“The restaurant owner explained that the prices were on the menu and that had he complained about the size of the chicken when it was served, they would have tried to resolve it - but as they had eaten everything he had to pay.

“He repeated several times he wasn’t and he would leave his name and address.

“Another waitress rang the police and told him they were doing so. They tried to stop him but he just barged his way through. He insisted he was a solicitor and he knew the law. The two boys were outside all this time.”

Ms Mongkol praised regular customers who offered to pay the man’s bill in his absence. She has reported the incident, which was captured on CCTV, to police.