A supermarket has been criticised for allowing “disgusting” rubbish to collect outside its premises.

A local resident has complained to the boss of Aldi and written to Kirklees councillors about the litter outside the store on Scar Lane at Milnsbridge.

Now Aldi says it is looking into providing more bins to improve the situation.

The resident, who lives near the store and has asked not to be named, has spelled out her concerns in an email to Aldi UK chief executive Giles Hurley, in which she accuses the company of a “slovenly attitude” towards litter on the store site.

In it, she said: “Not only is the exterior surrounded with rubbish and litter every single day, the cleaners you employ don’t seem to clean your boundaries let alone inside your store.

“I am sick to death of picking up rubbish off my street that is blowing over from your store due to your slovenly attitude towards litter around your property.

“The public get heavily fined if we so much as drop a tissue and I think the council should start doing the same with you. Start taking responsibility for the rubbish that is accumulating around your store. It is disgusting.”

Her email added: “This has got to stop now because you are responsible for picking up your own litter and not littering the village. Why should we pick up your rubbish, why should we pay for fines for rubbish, why should we the taxpayer be responsible for your rubbish?”

An Aldi spokesperson said: “The cleanliness of our Milnsbridge store and the surrounding area is very important to us. We employ both a caretaker and an external cleaning contractor to maintain the store and its boundary on a daily basis.

“The store is close to a busy pedestrian area so we’ll look into investing in more bins around the perimeter to help improve the situation.”

Aldi acquired the former Somerfield store at Scar Lane in 2009. Aldi also has stores at the Ringway Centre, Beck Road, Huddersfield; Wakefield Road, Aspley; Britannia Road, Slaithwaite; and South Lane, Elland.