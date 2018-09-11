Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers have documented a catalogue of near-misses, road blockages and damage to vehicles and property in a bid for action from Kirklees Council .

A 19-strong team of residents in Armitage Bridge collected 84 hours' worth of traffic data in July, amid claims of frequent road traffic incidents.

The village is a well-known 'rat run' for drivers trying to cut corners from Meltham and Netherton to Berry Brow and Huddersfield town centre .

The group says virtually every week cars are scraped and wing mirrors knocked off as cars speed down the gauntlet of drivers who approach the village's three blind corners.

They say walls, gateposts, service pipes and even satellite dish cables have been damaged and claim a 7.5-tonne weight restriction is ignored, with heavy lorries getting stuck in the tiny village regularly.

The survey, by local village association members, was taken to find out if residents' fears of growing traffic hazards were justified.

“I'd say they were,” said Armitage Bridge Village Association chairman, John Avison.

“More than 14,500 vehicles a week through a village our size, with the road in places little wider than a cart track, is way too much.

"Something needs to be done before somebody gets injured or killed.

"We want to work with Kirklees Council to come up with a plan to make Armitage Bridge safe again.”

Newsome ward councillor Andrew Cooper, said: “I'm supporting local residents on this.

"A first move would be to enforce the weight restrictions already in place through the village.

"But there is a lot more we can do to enhance road safety in Armitage Bridge, and we should be looking into that as a matter of urgency.”

Kirklees Council's Strategic Director for Economy and Infrastructure, Karl Battersby, said: “We are aware of the concerns of residents of Armitage Bridge about traffic travelling through their village, and have introduced a weight limit on this road, in an attempt to help.

"However, because of the local businesses in the area it is not possible to restrict all HGV movements, and they have legitimate business in that area. "