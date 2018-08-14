Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were angry outbursts in court after a Lepton man accused of ignoring a court order was remanded into custody.

Michael Davies, of Ings Way, denies two charges of breaching a non-molestation order.

As Kirklees magistrates decided to keep him locked up ahead of his trial, an angry spectator in the public gallery shouted: “What a f*****g waste of taxpayers’ money!”

The order made by Huddersfield Family Court in January prevented the 30-year-old from contacting his ex-partner or going to her home in Paddock.

But on June 11 he was arrested after allegedly going to the address.

Davies was released pending further enquiries but is accused of making further contact with his ex via phone calls and WhatsApp messages in which he allegedly demanded to see his baby.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that the complainant was not frightened of his client and they spent some time together on his birthday.

Magistrates remanded Davies into custody. His next appearance at the Huddersfield court will be via a prison video link on Thursday.

Their decision provoked some angry reaction from his friends and family sitting in the public gallery.

Another man yelled: “You should lock her up as well – she’s f******g caused all this!”