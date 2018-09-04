Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town centre visitors have called for tougher action on anti-social behaviour as a survey revealed growing dissatisfaction over what is being done about it.

Shoppers and businesses have expressed concerns about begging, littering, graffiti, drunkenness and teenage gangs blighting Huddersfield town centre.

Their concerns were reinforced by responses to the Crime Survey of England and Wales 2017-18 which revealed:

* One in nine people in West Yorkshire think their area has a high level of anti-social behaviour

* A total of 36% of people had experienced anti-social behaviour - up from 31.6% the previous year

* In 2017-18, just over half (55.6%) of people in West Yorkshire agreed that the police and council were dealing with issues, compared to 61.1% in 2012-13.

Businesses based in the town centre have called for tougher action.

Charles Jones, who runs a steel trading business which overlooks Byram Courtyard, has previously witnessed people urinating, defecating and drinking/drug using in the yard.

He says such behaviour has reduced in recent months but says gangs of school-age children have been sitting on the steps, which could be intimidating.

He claimed the youths he saw had been carrying knives.

Mr Jones called for councillors to visit more often and for others to show more interest in looking after the environment.

"It needs councillors coming down on a regular basis and being seen to act. You have to have people who care."

As the Examiner spoke to Mr Jones within the courtyard, a street drinker began shouting abuse and then threw his drink onto the floor before storming off, swearing and shouting.

A council officer then appeared from around the corner. He had just removed an unwanted elderberry bush from within Byram Courtyard and had been working with traders to have pallets removed and overflowing bins tidied up.

The courtyard, which is owned by the council, has prominent signs which say: "No loitering. No alcohol permitted in this area. CCTV in operation."

Mr Jones said the courtyard was in a sorry state, with broken glass littering the floor.

"If this courtyard was in Leeds or York there would be a cafe here. In terms of litter, it is looking better than it was."

Former Mayor David Ridgway, who was passing the courtyard as the Examiner spoke to Mr Jones, said he was fed-up with poor behaviour in the town centre and said there were "far too many beggars in this town."

West Yorkshire Police said it was listening to feedback from residents and acting on anti-social behaviour which was a "key priority".

Asst Chief Cons Catherine Hankinson, said: “Anti-social behaviour (ASB) is a key priority for West Yorkshire Police as it is an offence which can affect people day in day out, and have a terrible impact on their lives.

“It is most often a highly localised problem, with specific issues affecting specific communities.

“For this reason, anti-social behaviour is most often addressed by neighbourhood policing officers who know their local areas and can build relationships with residents and partners.

“Examples of anti-social behaviour which have been reported at and tackled at a local level this year include street drinking and related disorder in communities in Wakefield and Castleford, poor behaviour in Greenhead Park in Huddersfield and off road bike related ASB in parts of Bradford.

“In all occurrences, officers listened to feedback from residents and worked with partners to address problems.

“All five policing districts have arrangements in place to tackle ongoing issues such as illegal off road riding, criminal damage, drunken rowdy behaviour and littering.

“We are very much aware that those committing anti-social behaviour are likely to be known within the community and as such we require your help to help us take action against those offending.

“We continue to urge anyone who suffers from anti-social behaviour to report it to their local police team or online at online at the 101 Livechat facility at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat “Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Kirklees Council has been approached for comment.