The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow is coming to the new-look Piece Hall in Halifax this summer.

Presenter Fiona Bruce and a team of experts will descend on the 200-year-old Grade I listed building, which re-opened last August after a £19 million revamp.

Filming will take place on Sunday, July 8 and the experts will be on hand to value family heirlooms and car boot bargains alike.

Last year, the programme celebrated four decades on the road with some amazing finds and Fiona said: “Can this year be even better than our last?

“We’ll have to go some way to top the most valuable Faberge ever seen on the programme, a correction to Darwin’s theory of evolution by the great man himself and one of the best collections of show business memorabilia ever seen by our experts.

“But I have every confidence we’ll do it and the thousands of people that come along to see us will pull some extraordinary things out of their bags/trolleys/bits of newspaper/suitcases/boats – and one year even out of a cart led by a dog. I can’t wait.”

Robert Murphy, series producer of Antiques Roadshow, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors when we bring Antiques Roadshow to the Piece Hall.

“It promises to be a spectacular backdrop for a memorable show and we’re looking forward to seeing cherished objects and hearing personal stories from the people of Yorkshire and beyond.

“It’s a great free, family day out and you can see how we make one of BBC One’s most popular programmes. Our team of experts are on hand to help visitors discover the hidden history of their objects – you never know, it might just be your item that turns out to be something very special and potentially very valuable.”

The Piece Hall is a stunning 18th-century cloth market reminiscent of Italian palazzo style architecture. Beautifully restored the hall is now the commercial and cultural focus for the Yorkshire town and this will be the first time Antiques Roadshow has visited the town.

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm. Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required.

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day but they can also share their stories about the special items they are bringing along using Share Your Story on the Antiques Roadshow website.

Alternatively, email: antiques.roadshow@ bbc.co.uk or write to: Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2LR.

More information can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow or on the show’s Facebook page.