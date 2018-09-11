Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a series of high value burglaries have released photographs of two Rolex watches and other items of jewellery believed to be stolen.

The watches - a Submariner and an Oyster Perpetual - and a diamond necklace and gold bangles were recovered as part of police inquiries into a number of burglary offences spanning several counties.

However the recovered items do not belong to any of the victims already identified.

The investigation so far spans West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cleveland, North Wales and Scotland.

It is possible that the watches were stolen from one of these areas or elsewhere in the country.

Det Cons Nick Horn, who works in the Wakefield District Serious and Organised Crime Team at West Yorkshire Police, said: “We have released these images in the hope that we can not only ensure that any offence that’s been committed is fully investigated but also so that ultimately we can reunite these items with their rightful owners.

“We have been working with other police forces as part of our investigation but at this time have not linked these watches and items of jewellery to any reported burglaries. I would urge anyone who believes that these items belong to them to please make contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wakefield District Serious and Organised Crime Team via 101, quoting reference 13180048471.

If calling from outside of the county then you will need to select to be put through to West Yorkshire Police.

You can also contact West Yorkshire Police by using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat