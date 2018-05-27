Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marsden Library has re-opened following a six-week revamp ... and it won’t always be a silent place for quiet study.

For there is a plan for live gigs in the venue which has cost £65,000 to upgrade.

Supporters say the refurbishment of Marsden Mechanics will allow the library to expand its remit beyond just lending books. Live gigs are planned as the venue evolves into a flexible space for musicians and younger performers.

Three neighbouring offices are now occupied by Kirklees Library Service along with Marsden Jazz Festival and the Mikron Theatre Company, making the building more economically viable.

The redevelopment, which includes a beautiful curved ceiling that reveals the full height of the original windows for the first time in more than a quarter of a century, was paid for with a grant from the South Pennines’ LEADER programme.

The library is run by Marsden Community Trust, which took ownership of the Mechanics after an asset transfer completed in 2017.

Spokeswoman Fiona Russell said it would continue to act as a community hub.

“Marsden has always had a strong village community culture,” she said. “Many of the older generation don’t drive and we are eight miles from the centre of Huddersfield so we have to keep our public services here. This is a community supported library, run with the help of volunteers, and we want people to feel comfortable and to be able to use it in a variety of ways.

“The library service is also under threat because of council cuts so we have to find ways of sustaining this public space.

“By offering the library as a venue for gigs we hope to give younger creative people in the upper Colne Valley an opportunity to perform in an intimate and special place while using the library out of hours. We ask for donations, which are split between the performers and the building. It all fits together.”