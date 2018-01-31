Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Huddersfield has breached data protection by accidentally sending staff wage slips to a former employee.

The university is not saying how many slips were emailed but it is believed to be a significant number.

In a letter to staff Siobhan Campbell, director of human resources, said: “I am very sorry to inform you that due to an administrative error there has been an unauthorised disclosure of some personal information by the university relating to you.

“The actions that led to the unauthorised disclosure, whilst unintended, were in breach of the university’s published data protection policy and procedures.

“The error occurred in the Human Resources Service and resulted in a copy of your April 2016 payslip being sent to a previous member of staff by email. We have had confirmation from them that they have deleted the information but I wanted to let you know that this error has occurred.

“In addition to the robust systems that are already in place to try to make sure that errors such as this are prevented from happening, further steps are now being taken in relation to the university’s systems and procedures to seek to prevent an error such as this from happening again.”

The letter added: “Please accept my sincere apologies for this error and for any concern that this may cause you. I would like to reassure you that the university takes its data protection and confidentiality obligations very seriously and occurrences such as this are extremely rare.”

All staff who were affected by this disclosure have been informed.