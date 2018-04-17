Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court after two homes in Birstall were burgled in one night.

Kirklees magistrates were told that both properties were targeted because the owners had left their doors unlocked.

The first home, a bungalow in North Terrace, was entered between 9pm and 10pm on April 13.

Magistrates were told that PlayStation games were taken from a boy’s bedroom as well as other items.

Then shortly before midnight a semi-detached house in Church Street was allegedly broken into.

Want to keep up-to-date with all the latest Huddersfield and Kirklees news? Well now you can. The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive daily messages and alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your phone contacts book as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared with other members of the group.

A Kindle Fire tablet and Samsung mobile phone left in the kitchen was taken by someone who gained access via an insecure rear door, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

An app helped police trace the stolen phone to a bin beside a block of flats in High Street, Birstall.

John Hollis, also of High Street, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody in connection with the two burglaries which he denies.

Magistrates committed the 35-year-old’s case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on May 15 and was remanded into custody.