Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was left in a serious condition in hospital after a crash on the M62 at the weekend.

And now West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to smash near Brighouse to contact them.

The man was hurt at 8.10am on Saturday morning on the westbound carriageway just before the Hartshead Moor services and close to Junction 25 of the motorway.

They said: “The incident involved a Vauxhall Insignia and a Renault Master Panel van.

“As a result of the incident a man in the Insignia was taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 496 of Saturday, April 21.