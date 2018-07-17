Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thug targeted a teenage boy in a cruel and despicable robbery on a busy main road in Huddersfield.

The 13-year-old victim was walking along New Hey Road when he was approached by a man thought to be about 40-years-old.

The man then punched the boy in he stomach, before stealing his crutches.

West Yorkshire Police have released an efit of the robber and are appealing to anyone that may recognise the man from the attack, which happened at 8.30am on Wednesday, March 28.

The robber is described as being around 6ft 2in tall, and was of muscular build with a brown and white beard. He was wearing a black coat and navy blue jeans.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting crime reference 13180146968. Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.