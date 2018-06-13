Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A good Samaritan is being sought after the death of a man in Paddock last year.

Police and coroner’s officers are investigating the death of a man, who collapsed in the street on Lowergate on August 9, 2017.

A passer-by stopped to give first aid at the scene and assist the man until emergency services arrived, but the 83-year-old later died.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Between 8.30pm and 9pm, an 83-year-old man collapsed in the street and the passer-by administered first aid at the scene.

“Sadly, the man who collapsed later died and coroners are continuing to work with the police to establish the full circumstances leading to the death.”

Police say the passer-by was a white male and aged in his 30s.

Anyone with information should contact DC Karl Riley of Kirklees CID via the non-emergency number 101.