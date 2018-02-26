Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal has been made to trace relatives of a Lepton man.

Stuart Walker, 75, died at his home address on Greaves Court in Lepton on Wednesday February 21.

Kirklees Coroner’s office is appealing for relatives after his death.

They say although the cause of death has not yet been fully established, it is not being treated as suspicious.

It is believed Mr Walker, who was born and bred in Huddersfield, may have a daughter who could also be living locally.

Anyone who could assist in locating his relatives is asked to contact Coroner Jayne Dawson on (01274)373 754.