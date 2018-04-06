Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you recognise this man or woman?

West Yorkshire Police released this picture of them following a tragic collision which killed a 56-year-old woman.

Sandra Lee died of her injuries after she was hit by a reversing Skoda Fabia in the collision in Batley last month.

(Image: Jit Singh)

Now police are keen to speak to the people in this picture as potential witnesses to the collision, which happened on Tuesday March 13 on Brookroyd Lane at the junction with Brookroyd View.

(Image: Jit Singh)

The red Skoda reversed into a fence when Ms Lee was struck in the incident at 12.42pm.

Anyone who recognises the man or woman or who has any information on the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 799 of Tuesday 13 March.