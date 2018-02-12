Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Salendine Nook Marsh Lindley

SUBMITTED

A Malatesta, construction of 2 storey extension and alterations, 547, New Hey Road, Mount.

Bankgate, C/o agent, variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2016/93797 for conversion and extension of existing building, including part demolition, to form wedding venue and restaurant with bedrooms, and ancillary car park together with community use. (Listed Building) (modified proposal), Fieldhead, 1, Lidget Street, Lindley.

K Taylor, n on material amendment to previous permission 2017/90956 for construction of first-floor G H Sheard Trust, C/O Agent outline planning permission for residential development, Land off, Cowrakes Road, Lindley extension to rear, 138, Laund Road, Salendine Nook.

Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire discharge conditions 6, 14, 15, 21, 22 and 24 on previous permission 2016/92055 for construction of 109 dwellings with associated works, Land off, Crosland Road, Lindley.

APPROVED

Co-op advertisement consent for construction of 14 illuminated and non-illuminated signs, The Co Operative Food, Westbourne Road, Marsh.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Wood construction of raised balcony to rear, 8, Yew Tree Road, Birchencliffe.

Fartown Birkby Deighton

SUBMITTED

Sadeh Lok Housing Association work to tree preservation order(s) HU1/71 within a conservation area, Woodfield Court, Queens Road, Huddersfield.

Bradco, variation condition 16 (vehicle car charge bays) on previous permission 2014/90411 for construction of 2 blocks of students accommodation, Land adj, Manchester Road, Huddersfield.

The University Of Huddersfield construction of four storey building and landscaping details, Joseph Priestley Building, University Of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield.

R Khan change of use from dwelling (C3) to children’s home (C2), 77, Woodhouse Hill, Fartown.

L Dalley work to tree preservation order(s) 14/98 in a conservation area, 32, Storths Road, Birkby.

Tesco Stores Ltd removal of timber wall and soffit cladding and replace with pre-finished profiled aluminium cladding, Tesco Express, 862, Leeds Road, Bradley.

Khela Properties variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2016/91626 for Partial demolition of existing public house and construction of extensions to create 45 room student accommodation, The New Wharf, 52, Wakefield Road, Aspley.

Storrie discharge Conditions 3 (Cladding), 4 (windows) and 6 (Ventilation) of previous permission 2017/92204 for construction of extensions and alterations to form 48 bedroom student flats and 3 apartments with ancillary facilities, The Alteration Shop, 15, Dundas Street, Huddersfield.

Hepworth Honda construction of single-storey car showroom and demolition of existing dwelling, opp Hepworth Honda Huddersfield, 650-652, Leeds Road, Deighton.

Huddersfield Samaritans installation of replacement shop front (within a Conservation Area), 14, New North Parade.

APPROVED

Huddersfield Samaritans construction of one non illuminated sign, 14, New North Parade, Huddersfield.

G Rasool listed building consent for works to change the use of vacant unit A1 (retail) to form A3 (restaurant) (within a Conservation Area), R A S Fashion, 1, New Street, Huddersfield.

Birkby Infant & Nursery School works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, Birkby Infant And Nursery School, Blacker Road, Birkby.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Caterers Choice Ltd construction of one 2 storey and one single-storey Portakabins, Caterer’s Choice Ltd, Unit 1, Pennine Business Park, Longbow Close, Bradley.

G Rasool change of use vacant unit A1 (retail) to form A3 (restaurant) (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), R A S Fashion, 1, New Street, Huddersfield.

JD Sports Fashion Plc change of use of former night club to (D2) health and fitness club, Folly Hall Mills, St Thomas’ Road.

Medicare Chemists construction of single-storey rear extension, Medicare Chemists, 5, Copthorne Square, Bradley.

REFUSED

G Rasool alterations to convert vacant (B1) offices on first and second floors to 12 (C3) apartments with installation of roof lights (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 3, New Street, Huddersfield.

G Rasool listed building for alterations to convert vacant (B1) offices on first and second floors to 12 (C3) apartments with installation of roof lights (within a Conservation Area), 3, New Street, Huddersfield.

Mr & Mrs J Ellis the proposal is for a single-storey rear extension The extension projects 4.0 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse The maximum height of the extension is 3.0 metres The height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6 metres, 24, Talbot Avenue, Edgerton.

Slaithwaite Golcar Marsden

SUBMITTED

G Sutcliffe, construction of detached garage, 161, Cowlersley Lane, Cowlersley.

Mr & Mrs Taylor listed Building Consent for demolition of existing lean-to extension and construction of single-storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 30, Swallow Lane, Golcar.

Akhtar Habib construction of two storey side extension, 29, Battye Avenue, Crosland Moor.

Amco Construction Ltd work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Standedge Aquaduct off, Waters Road, Marsden.

SB Homes construction of 17 dwellings (Within a Conservation Area), 172, Gillroyd Lane, Linthwaite.

D E Barkham the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.2m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.1m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.1m, 12, Hillside View, Linthwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

P Sylvester construction of single-storey rear extension and front and rear dormers, 18, Lane Ings, Marsden.

Prospect Estates Ltd construction of second floor extension to form 5 apartments (within a Conservation Area), Wharfeside Inn, Carr Lane, Slaithwaite.

R Cox construction of detached garden room, 4, Whitehall Road, Linthwaite.

Stuart Panton construction of first-floor extension, Riversdale, Manchester Road, Marsden.

Lodge Joinery & Timber Company change of use from non-residential training centre (D1) to light industry (B1c) with associated offices (B1a), Unit 2a, Bridge Croft Mills, Bridge Croft, Milnsbridge.

Omer Ali construction of single-storey rear extension including separate access to first-floor flat, Kadri The Eatery, 152, Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor.

APPROVED

Richard Payne certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension, 29 , East Street, Golcar.

Anthony Whitwam works to tree preservation order(s) 30/89, 24, Birks Road, Longwood.

REFUSED

P Smith construction of detached garage and workshop, Heatherdene, 397, Manchester Road, Marsden.

WITHDRAWN

D Barnes prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to one dwelling and associated operational development, agricultural building at, Clover Farm, Scout, Marsden.

Honley Meltham Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

N Sloan, construction of rear lower-ground floor extension and associated landscaping (within a Conservation Area), 16, Haw Cliff Lane, Thurstonland.

J Milner, construction of 3 dwellings, Three Valleys, Cold Hill Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Prospect Estate Ltd, listed Building Consent for conversion of listed building to form private gymnasium and demolition of curtilage buildings, Washpit Mills, Choppards Lane, Cartworth Moor, Holmfirth.

Eastwood Homes Ltd, variation of Condition 2 (plans & specifications) on previous permission 2016/92812 for demolition of industrial building and construction of 17 No. apartments with integral garages and associated parking, Victoria Works, Fisher Green, Honley, Holmfirth.

M Taylor, construction of entrance porch, 18, Falconers Ride, Netherton.

A Maude, construction of single-storey side extension and alterations to roof to form living accommodation in roof space, 24, Butterley Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Busson construction of single-storey rear extension, 44, Southgate, Honley, Ho Karl Shuttleworth construction of two storey side extension, 42, Liphill Bank Road, Holmfirth.

R. A. Berry and Son Ltd construction of 10 no. apartments with associated garages, parking, external works and landscaping, land adjacent 35-37 Dunford Road, Holmfirth.

Serena Bartys construction of dormer to rear, 35, Brockholes Lane, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

Gary Bunn construction of single-storey side extension, 43, Moor Park Avenue, Beaumont Park.

D Moulson construction of single-storey extension and demolition of existing detached garage, 87, Butts Road, Farnley Tyas.

S Gleich non material amendment on previous permission 2017/93463 for Construction of two storey side extension, 29, Moorside Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Antringham Developments discharge condition 6 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) on previous permission 2017/90685 for demolition of existing two storey storage building and construction of detatched building for existing funeral business, Store T W Birks and Son Ltd Funeral Directors, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

D & LS Developments Ltd, C/O Agent discharge conditions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 19, 22 & 23 on previous permission 2017/91888 for change of use, alterations and extensions to former mill buildings to form mixed use development comprising of food manufacturing, cookery school, cafe, shop, restaurant, cooking demonstration/tasting areas and management offices/suite. Outdoor seating areas, service yard, parking and associated landscaping works, Woodlands Mill, Luke Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Mr Kelly discharge condition 27 (Iandscape) of previous permission 2016/92254 for construction of 24 dwellings, Land off, Colders Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

C & K Garratt & Smith construction of single and two storey extensions and alterations, Sycamore Farm, Royd Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Farnley Estate construction of composting toilet, storage container and roundhouse structure, Hey Wood, off Hall Ing Lane, Honley.

N Pickles construction of dormers to front, 18, Town End Avenue, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

Ms Coxhead construction of stables and field shelter, Land to West of, Dunford Road, Hade Edge, Holmfirth.

W Poole planning permission for demolition of garden wall (within the curtilage of a Listed Building within Conservation Area), 155, West End, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

I Burd c/o agent discharge condition 10 (noise) on previous permission 2017/92232 for reserved matters application to outline permission 2014/93203 for construction of no.1 detached dwelling and associated works, Land Adjacent, 42, Penistone Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Stephen Turner, c/o Agent, prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to a dwelling, Barn opposite 14, Cartworth Road, Holmfirth.

Mr Shaw certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of premises to operate taxi service, 5, Royds Drive, New Mill, Holmfirth.

M Drake listed building consent for replacement windows (within a Conservation Area), 5, Scotgate Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Bill Warnock works to tree preservation order(s) 05/83, Highlands, Hogley Lane, Holmfirth.

Almondbury Dalton Newsome

SUBMITTED

Mr Ackie, construction of two storey rear extension, 15, Moss Street, Newsome.

K Hussain, construction of two storey rear and side extension (modified proposal), 16, Winton Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

Steven Douthwaite, Prior notification for construction of agricultural building, 31, Gawthorpe Lane, Lepton.

John Oates Homes, construction of detached dwelling, adj, 33, Greenhead Lane, Dalton.

Mr & Mrs Williams, construction of 2 storey side extension, 54, Fleminghouse Lane, Waterloo.

P Tiplady construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 2, Pennine View, Kirkheaton.

Mr & Mrs Hebden construction of single-storey front extension, 26, Broadgate Crescent, Almondbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

72 Properties Ltd, C/O Agent demolition of domestic garages and construction of student accommodation, Rear of 61-63, Newsome Road, Newsome.

APPROVED

Kirklees Council prior notification for demolition of building (clock tower), Former Mount Pleasant Primary School Building, Mount Street, Lockwood.

REFUSED

N Iqbal construction of single-storey rear extension, 150, Victoria Road, Lockwood.

Denby Dale Kirkburton Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

GBV Construction construction of detached dwelling and alterations to existing garage to form 2 garages (within a Conservation Area), 14, Lane Head Lane, Kirkburton.

G Schofield, construction of replacement garden shed, 58, Linfit Lane, Kirkburton.

M Battye, construction of single-storey rear and two storey side extensions with rooms in roofspace and internal alterations, The Shielings, 48, Carr Hill Road, Upper Cumberworth.

C Newton, construction of single-storey rear extension, 9, Dale Street, Skelmanthorpe.

D & D Hinchliffe construction of side extensions, 10, School Lane, Emley.

Dr Deakin, construction of single-storey rear extension, Mouse House, Stringer House Lane, Emley Moor.

Mr & Mrs Hewitt demolition of existing side porch and rear extension and construction of single-storey side and rear extension, 17, Wentworth Drive, Emley.

APPROVED

M Etherington, C/o Agent certificate of lawfulness for existing use of land for siting of mobile home for residential purposes, Land adj, Gardeners Cottage, Denby Grange Lane, Grange Moor.

Michael Anthony Galway works to tree preservation order(s) 21/90, 94, Fenay Lea Drive, Fenay Bridge.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

G & AG Parker construction of stables, Lynroe, Thorncliffe Lane, Emley.

Mr & Mrs M Alsop construction of side extension, 2, Upper Ozzings, Copley Lane, Shelley.

R Wood construction of single-storey front extension (Within a Conservation Area), The Cornmill, Thunder Bridge Lane, Kirkburton.

Mr & Mrs Maher construction of single-storey rear extension and alterations to windows, 1, Near Bank, Shelley.

Walker Builders Ltd change of use of ground floor flat to hairdressers (A1) (within a Conservation Area), 95-99, Lane Head Road, Shepley.

Brighouse Elland Mirfield Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

Tom Balmer, work to tree preservation order(s) 14a/02, 2, Beech Grove, Mirfield.

Mr & Mrs Lorimer non material amendment on previous permission 2016/93260 for construction of dwelling (within the curtilage of a Listed Building), The Old Rectory, 15, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield.

D Armitage construction of extension to existing works, land at, Lowlands Road, Mirfield.

Darren Smith Homes discharge condition 1 (Construction Environmental Management Plan) on previous permission 2017/93757 for prior notification for demolition of existing building, Former Lidl Store, Station Road, Mirfield.

J Mawi construction of extension to ground floor store with apartment above, 36, Calder Road, Lower Hopton, Mirfield.

G Hanson construction of 5 dwellings, adj, 196, Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

P Audsley construction of stables, Bell Cabin, Long Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

Ingenious Property Development LTD Construction of detached dwelling, rear of, 19, Walker Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

S Redfern demolition of attached garage and construction of extensions, 10, Fernhurst Way, Mirfield.

A Mitha & I Dhoriwala, construction of extensions and outhouse, 55 & 57, Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

I Ahmed, construction of two storey side extension and single-storey front and rear extensions 63, Fir Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Quality Social Housing, discharge condition 9 (Remediation Strategy ) on previous permission 2015/92628 for construction of 49 dwellings, Land Adj, 12, School Street, Chickenley, Dewsbury.

N Bradley, construction of single-storey rear extension, 6, Frank Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

N Bhattik, construction of single and two storey rear extension and rear dormer window, 15, Sovereign’s Way, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

S Patel the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9m, 93, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Exterion Media, listed building consent for installation of 1 free standing digital screen, Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury.

France & Associates construction of extension to attached garden store to form attached garage, 12, Lodge Farm Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

A Heaps, C/o Agent prior notification for construction of agricultural building, Lower Dimpledale Farm, Lower Sowood Lane, Briestfield, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

F Heron construction of detached dwelling, 24, Doctor Lane, Mirfield.

Westminster Luxury Homes, c/o Hannah Gold Solicitors Ltd demolition of existing dwellings and construction of 9 dwellings, 360, Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

WSG Property (Holdings) Ltd part demolition of fire station and construction of 4 no. warehouse units and 4 no. Apartments, former fire station, Huddersfield Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

A Asmal increase height of roof to form first-floor accommodation with dormer windows to front, two storey porch to front and rear extension with two rear facing gables and off centre glazed section,12, Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

A Patel change of use from public house (A4) to non-residential education (D1), Perseverance Inn, Forge Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Ian Holme works to tree preservation order(s) 04/88, 12, Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield.

REFUSED

Mr & Mrs Knibbs demolition of existing garage construction of detached dwelling with integral garage and associated site works, adj, 93, Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield.

Property Enquiries Ltd construction of 6 apartments, rear of, 8, Crowlees Road, Mirfield

Daniel Waite works to tree preservation order(s) 11/08, 8, Shepley Mount, Mirfield .