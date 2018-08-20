Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An archaeological dig at Castle Hill is due to finish this week after nothing of significance was found at the historic site.

Staff with the West Yorkshire Archaeological Services are expected to stop excavating in the next few days, ending a dig which had only started on Tuesday August 14.

The absence of anything of archaeological significance could mean that any future development plans are more likely to be given permission.

That’s the view of local councillor Bernard McGuin who earlier this month was handed a design map of the site from Kirklees Council which raised the possibility of a hotel-restaurant and visitor centre at Castle Hill.

The Almondbury councillor believes the size of the buildings proposed would represent an “over-development” of the green belt site which would “overwhelm the monument.”

Clr McGuin said he wasn’t surprised that the dig hadn’t turned anything up.

“They were only excavating to a depth of one metre so I didn’t expect they would find anything.”

(Image: Andrew Robinson)

He thinks development of the site is now more likely.

“If someone now says that area can’t be developed because of significant archaeological interest, they will say ‘there’s nothing there’.

“I would say it would now be more likely for building to be allowed, although I am not saying it will be allowed.”

Archaeologist Simon Hinchliffe of the West Yorkshire Archaeological Services (WYAS) confirmed that nothing of significance had been found during the digging of three trenches.

The trenches are located at the site of the former Castle Hill Hotel and a former tavern with outbuildings which was present in the early 19th century.

Mr Hinchliffe said a decision had been taken at a meeting with Historic England not to dig any deeper.

Apart from a few fragments of tobacco pipes and the remains of a ceramic bottle, nothing had been found.

“We will be taking final photographs (at the site) and then the trenches will be filled. There is no date yet for the back filling.”

He said that the digging had reached sandstone and clay in places and, elsewhere, “dumped material” such as breeze blocks and concrete was discovered.

“We have found nothing exciting. We have found all sorts of litter including bits of plastic and ring pulls. The holes have been filling up with litter (blown in by the wind),” he added.

Mr Hinchliffe said the digging would finish before the end of the week.

“We have completed the evaluation works and will now go back and write the report which will be passed to Historic England.”

Last year the Thandi Partnership outlined plans for a “public-private” initiative to provide visitor facilities as well as a hotel and restaurant. A planning application has yet to be submitted.

Because the site is green belt, the applicant would need to make the case for “very special circumstances” to get any plans passed.