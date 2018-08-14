Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Archaeologists have made their first discovery while digging at historic Castle Hill.

Work began this morning (Tuesday) when a large excavator began scraping away at the car park which could be set aside for a hotel-restaurant and visitor centre.

The first find was a modest one: the broken remnants of a ceramic bottle thought to date back to the 19th century or a little later. The hill itself has been inhabited on and off for at least 4,000 years.

Archaeologist Simon Hinchliffe of the West Yorkshire Archaeological Services (WYAS) said that the area excavated on Tuesday had been the site of a tavern and outbuildings in the early 19th century (pre-dating the former Castle Hill Hotel).

He said the excavator would be digging to a maximum depth of one metre until discussions could take place with Historic England experts.

The excavations are taking place behind fencing which surrounds a large tract of land including part of the car park. A portable building has also been brought to the digging site,

Archaeologists at WYAS have been granted permission from the Government and Kirklees Council to dig three trenches over the next four weeks.

The aim is to provide Historic England and Kirklees Council with up-to-date information on what lies beneath the surface.

Last week local councillors were given a planning design map by Kirklees Council which reveals two proposed new buildings for the site.

Although plans have yet to be submitted, the design map appears to show that the new buildings will be around three times the footprint of the former Castle Hill Hotel.

Almondbury Councillor Bernard McGuin, who has seen the design map, said on Monday that the design map appears to show buildings “far larger than the now sadly missed Castle Hill pub.”

He said the “over-development” would “overwhelm the monument”.

WYAS posters at the site have been put up to explain the purpose of the dig.

The posters say: “The intention is to determine the extent and significance of archaeological deposits in an area that became, in the early 19th century, the site of a tavern with extensive outbuildings, paddocks and gardens, and in the mid-19th century, the location of a hotel.

“All these structures have subsequently been removed.

“The overall aim is to enable better-informed decisions to be made with regard to proposals for replacing the now demolished Victorian hotel with new hotel/restaurant including a visitor centre.”

“This will be such a shame if it is over-developed"

News of the potential plans has divided opinion.

Allen Shaw, commenting on Twitter, said: “Great news. Looking forward to heading up for a pint and a meal - it’s about time.”

On Facebook Christine Williams said: “This will be such a shame if it is over-developed and results in an eyesore in what is a beautiful area.”

Earlier this week Karl Battersby, Strategic Director Economy and Infrastructure said: “The council have been advised by West Yorkshire Archaeological Services that they will be digging trenches to carry out assessments on the land at Castle Hill leased by the Thandi brothers.

“As landlords the council is obligated to allow this to take place but we are not directly involved in the dig.”

Last year the Thandi Partnership outlined plans for a “public-private” initiative that will provide visitor facilities as well as a restaurant and hotel.

Because the site is green belt, the applicant would need to make the case for “very special circumstances” to get any plans passed.