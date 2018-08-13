Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Archaeologists are to begin digging at Castle Hill on land which could be set aside for a hotel-restaurant and visitor centre described as an “over-development” by critics.

A large tract of land including part of the car park was fenced off today (Monday) ahead of investigation work lasting up to four weeks by the West Yorkshire Archaeological Services (WYAS).

The service has permission from the Government and Kirklees Council to dig three trenches at the site so that archaeologists can provide the local authority with up-to-date information on what lies beneath.

WYAS posters at the site explain: “The intention is to determine the extent and significance of archaeological deposits in an area that became, in the early 19th century, the site of a tavern with extensive outbuildings, paddocks and gardens, and in the mid-19th century, the location of a hotel.

“All these structures have subsequently been removed.

“The overall aim is to enable better-informed decisions to be made with regard to proposals for replacing the now demolished Victorian hotel with new hotel/restaurant including a visitor centre.”

Local councillors were last week given a planning design map by Kirklees Council which reveals two proposed new buildings for the site.

Although plans have yet to be submitted, the design map appears to show that the new buildings will be around three times the footprint of the former Castle Hill Hotel.

Almondbury Councillor Bernard McGuin said: “The size of building that looks as though is being proposed is an over-development in a green belt area, far larger than the now sadly missed Castle Hill pub.

“It will overwhelm the monument, which is the hill itself and have an adverse effect on the setting of the Victoria Tower.

“The access to the top is terrible and any work to improve it will have a negative effect on the greenbelt and national monument.”

Karl Battersby, Strategic Director Economy and Infrastructure said: “The council have been advised by West Yorkshire Archaeological Services that they will be digging trenches to carry out assessments on the land at Castle Hill leased by the Thandi brothers.

“As landlords the council is obligated to allow this to take place but we are not directly involved in the dig.”

The Thandi brothers could not be reached for comment.

Last year the Thandi Partnership outlined plans for a “public-private” initiative that will provide visitor facilities, space for educational and research work and supervision of the site.

To do that, they said they needed a “viable commercial element” which would consist of a restaurant and hotel facilities.

Because the site is green belt, the applicant would need to make the case for “very special circumstances” in planning policy to get any plans passed.