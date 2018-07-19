Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager suffered facial injuries after he was confronted by a gang of men armed with knives at his home.

The terrifying ordeal unfolded at around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon when the 19-year-old heard voices downstairs at the house in Grange Lane, Brighouse.

He headed downstairs and opened the door to find a masked man who fled, but others were searching the property and then threatened him with knives.

They punched him in the face and made off from the scene with jewellery.

West Yorkshire Police said they are currently investigating the violent robbery.

Anyone with any information about the incident or witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the Halifax CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180351608. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.