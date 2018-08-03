Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police were sent to Fixby after 999 callers said a man hiding a weapon had run off from a police chase.

The man has still not been located following the incident, which happened at around 2.30pm yesterday when a vehicle failed to stop for police and the driver ran off.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today (Friday) that armed officers were sent to Netheroyd Hill, after members of the public reported they had seen a man with a weapon in his clothes running away from the car.

An eyewitness told the Examiner: “Two armed police officers were at the bottom of the drive of a house talking to some locals.

“Further down, there was a car that had been in an accident with another police van in Bradford Road just below the roundabout heading towards at Asda.

“There was no police tape.”

Another witness, who sent a picture to the Examiner, said: “I took this of police meeting before what looks like a large raid. This was taken in Cowcliffe.

“They would not disclose where they’re going. There were three marked vehicles and two unmarked so someone’s been very naughty.”