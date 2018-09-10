Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four men were arrested after armed officers shut down a car travelling up a busy road in Huddersfield yesterday morning (Sunday).

West Yorkshire Police swooped on a car on Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor in the early hours.

Officers say they found Class B drugs inside the vehicle and subsequently arrested four men, who were also questioned over accusations of criminal damage.

An eyewitness whose husband saw the arrests being carried out said: "The helicopter had been circling so we went out to have a look outside and saw a mass of blue lights on the main road.

"He went to have a look and there was a car surrounded by armed police, telling him to get out the car. Guns everywhere.

"The police were shouting at [the car] to get out. It seemed as though they'd stopped someone on the move.

"The car was surrounded and my husband says the police were armed with semi-automatic guns."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Armed police stopped a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning (9 September) on Blackmoorfoot Road in Huddersfield.

"A small quantity of Class B drugs were found in the car, four people were arrested for possession of Class B drugs and criminal damage."

The spokesperson added that the arrests are a separate incident and unconnected to a series of raids held across the Kirklees District over the weekend. The Force say enquiries into these are ongoing, but cannot reveal any more at this stage.