Four men were arrested after armed officers shut down a car travelling up a busy road in Huddersfield yesterday morning (Sunday).
West Yorkshire Police swooped on a car on Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor in the early hours.
Officers say they found Class B drugs inside the vehicle and subsequently arrested four men, who were also questioned over accusations of criminal damage.
An eyewitness whose husband saw the arrests being carried out said: "The helicopter had been circling so we went out to have a look outside and saw a mass of blue lights on the main road.
"He went to have a look and there was a car surrounded by armed police, telling him to get out the car. Guns everywhere.
"The police were shouting at [the car] to get out. It seemed as though they'd stopped someone on the move.
"The car was surrounded and my husband says the police were armed with semi-automatic guns."
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Armed police stopped a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning (9 September) on Blackmoorfoot Road in Huddersfield.
"A small quantity of Class B drugs were found in the car, four people were arrested for possession of Class B drugs and criminal damage."
The spokesperson added that the arrests are a separate incident and unconnected to a series of raids held across the Kirklees District over the weekend. The Force say enquiries into these are ongoing, but cannot reveal any more at this stage.