Armed police arrested two men during dramatic counter terrorism raids in Dewsbury.

The drama unfolded at around midnight on Tuesday when armed officers forced their way into a semi-detached house and a bungalow in Headfield Road between Savile Town and Thornhill Lees.

Residents described hearing a “loud bang” at the house as police used what were believed to be ‘flash grenades’ to gain entry.

The bungalow a distance away on the same street was also raided.

Police have since confirmed a two men, aged 52 and 21, were arrested by officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

They were detained at a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

A large police presence remained at both properties for most of Tuesday.

Around 10 uniformed officers wearing blue gloves could be seen entering the semi-detached property at around midday. Broken glass from the forced entry could be seen and a blanket was draped in the door frame.

The incident has shocked local residents, many of whom have young families.

One mum said: “It was just after midnight. I heard this loud bang. I thought it was fireworks as there was a wedding party nearby. But I went to the landing and could see loads of police.

“They were still there in the morning when I went out and before lunchtime they cordoned off our road.

“The house the police are searching is a rented by a family.

“One of their sons was in the same year as my daughter at Thornhill Academy. She left two years ago now.”

Resident John Savage added: “I just heard a big loud bang. I woke up and went down to see if everyone was alright.

“I thought it was a drugs raid. It’s a bit worrying when it’s right on your doorstep. I hope police sort it.”

Another neighbour in his 20s, who did not want to be named, said: “I heard a loud bang. I looked out and saw police with guns. They’ve been here all night.

“It’s terrifying to have it happening on your doorstep. I can’t believe it.”

In a statement a spokesman for Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: “The public may have heard loud bangs at the time police entered the properties.

“We would like to reassure them that this was part of the method of entry to gain access.

“We appreciate local people may have concerns as a result of this activity and we are grateful for their patience and understanding while these enquiries are carried out.”

West Yorkshire Police Superintendent for the Kirklees Area, Marianne Huison, said: “I understand our local communities will have concerns about this police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that we will continue to serve and protect the public of West Yorkshire.

“We work very closely with our colleagues in CT Policing North East and with local partners and we will ensure we maintain these strong links in order to provide a high level of service and delivery to everyone in our community. Public safety is our utmost concern.”

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.