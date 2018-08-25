Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police were called after a man threatened people in a pub with what was described as a machete.

Officers were sent to the Barge & Barrel pub in Park Road, Elland, at just after 6pm on Friday.

A man was said to have threatened drinkers inside the pub.

There were reports on social media of a man seen with a machete. Armed police were said to have surrounded a boat on the canal nearby.

In a statement a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to a pub on Park Road, Elland, at about 6.04pm on Friday to a report a man inside had made threats to other customers inside with a bladed weapon before leaving.

“Armed officers attended and arrested a 43-year-old man nearby on suspicion of affray.

“No-one was injured in the incident and the man remains in custody for questioning.”

The pub declined to comment and referred enquiries to the Heineken Star Pubs press office. Heineken has been asked to provide a statement.