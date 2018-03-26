Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police swooped on a Dewsbury street after police received a call that a man had been seen with a gun.

But after several officers were sent to the scene they discovered it was a hoax.

Witnesses described heavy police activity around Spen Valley Road in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury at around 6pm last night (Sunday).

The road was closed off for around an hour while police investigated reports of a man with a firearm.

But on Monday morning a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Armed police were deployed to an address on Spen Valley Road in Dewsbury.

“Extensive checks were conducted in the area and there was no evidence of a firearm and it has now been established this was a hoax call to the police.”