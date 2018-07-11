Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A barber’s shop worker suffered head injuries after being attacked in Mirfield.

Armed police were called to Water Royd Lane on Wednesday afternoon after witnesses reported seeing one of the suspects carrying a gun.

Police said a worker at the barber shop was attacked by two men and was left with minor head injuries.

He was taken to hospital to be checked over.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to a barber’s on Water Royd Lane, Mirfield, at about 2.16pm after a staff member was assaulted by two males.

“The men made off from the scene leaving the victim with minor head injuries.

“He was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

“Due to reports that a firearm was seen being carried by the suspects, armed officers were deployed to the scene.

“Initial investigations into what took place are ongoing by Kirklees CID.”

One witness said he saw a frightened young girl and an older boy running from the scene.

He said: “I was working about 100 yards down the road at a box next to the bus stop when a young girl and an older lad were running away from there. The girl was asking to hide in my van; I told her no and she carried on running down the road.”

The name of the barber’s has not been disclosed but residents said they believed the incident happened at Pyramids Hair Design which is on Water Royd Lane.

No-one was available to comment from Pyramids but the barber shop put a message on its Facebook page earlier today which read: “We’re really sorry but we have to close the shop for the rest of the day also tomorrow due to a family emergency!

“We’re really sorry for an inconvenience. Pyramids Team.”