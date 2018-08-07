Armed police were called to Birkby last night (Mon).

Residents have reported hearing the sound of three gun shots around Blacker Road. The junction of Blacker Road and Wheathouse Road was cordoned off as police investigated at around 11pm.

Pictures show multiple West Yorkshire Police vehicles.

The road remains taped off this morning and many of the local shops are shut as officers remain at the scene.

