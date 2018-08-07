Armed police were called to Birkby last night (Mon).
Residents have reported hearing the sound of three gun shots around Blacker Road. The junction of Blacker Road and Wheathouse Road was cordoned off as police investigated at around 11pm.
Pictures show multiple West Yorkshire Police vehicles.
The road remains taped off this morning and many of the local shops are shut as officers remain at the scene.
Public heard three gunshots, according to councillor
Kirklees councillor Sheikh Ullah, who represents the Birkby area has had a briefing from police.
He says Insp James Kitchen of Huddersfield NPT has told him: “We had a call from members of the public who heard noises like three gunshots from a vehicle on Blacker Road close to the mosque.”He said that so far there’s no evidence to suggest that a firearm was discharged but there was an incident between known persons.
Clr Ullah added that residents should go about their business as normally as possible and try not to be too alarmed.
“The area will see an increased presence of police officers over the following days to reassure traders and residents.”
Live at the scene
Robert Sutcliffe is at Blacker Road speaking to residents and business owners.
Detectives have arrived at the scene
They’re looking for any evidence from last night’s shooting.
It’s understood that there have been no arrests.
"No one injured" - police
We now have a statement from West Yorkshire Police.
A spokeswoman said:
Officers were called top Blacker Road yesterday evening (6 August) at around 10:30pm to loud bangs being heard in the area.
Armed officers were deployed to the scene.
Noone was injured during the incident and there was no apparent damage caused.
A police cordon is currently in place whilst police examine the scene.
Eyewitness account
A resident on Miln Road a few streets away said she heard officers banging on her neighbours’ door last night.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I was asleep in bed and I woke up hearing the helicopter about 12.30. There was loads of police outside my house, then I heard someone banging on a door shouting ‘police, open up!’
“I thought it was my door so went downstairs and opened the front door to see officers. They told me to get back inside and I realised they were at a house a few doors down.”
Here's the scene this morning
Blacker Road remains cordoned off:
WATCH: Video from the scene
Reporter at the scene
Reporter Robert Sutcliffe described the scene as eerily quiet this morning as Blacker Road remains sealed off for police investigations.
Shops at the end of the street are closed while detectives conduct their investigation.