Armed police swamped the main street in Skelmanthorpe last night after reports of an emergency involving a firearm.

However officers arrived to find out it was a false alarm.

The drama took place at around 8.30pm in Commercial Road, the main street through the village.

At least three police vehicles arrived on the scene - close to the village Post Office - and officers proceeded to close the road while the incident was investigated.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of a concern for safety involving a firearm to Commercial Road in Skelmanthorpe at 20.27 last night on Thursday July 26.

"After further enquiries it was established no firearm was found, no one was injured and no arrests have been made."