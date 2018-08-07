The video will start in 8 Cancel

An armed response was summoned to a street in Birkby after a gun was fired.

Officers were deployed to Blacker Road late last night (Mon) after reports of shots being fired.

Residents were woken up by the noise of sirens and a police helicopter, while one woman said she heard officers banging on the door on a nearby street.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that nobody was injured in the shooting, and no damage was seemingly caused.

A cordon remained in place on Blacker Road at the junction with Wheathouse Road and St John’s Road this morning.

A spokesperson for police said the Force was appealing to hear from anyone who witnessed the shooting or who had information.

The spokesperson said: “Officers were called yesterday evening (6 August) at around 10.30pm to loud bangs being heard in the area. Armed officers were deployed to the scene.

“No-one was injured during the incident and there was no apparent damage caused.

“A police cordon is currently in place whilst police examine the scene.”

A resident on nearby Miln Road said she heard officers banging on a door a few houses down.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I was asleep in bed and I woke up hearing the helicopter at about 12.30am.

“There were loads of police outside, then I heard someone banging on a door shouting ‘police, open up’.

“I thought it was on my door so I went downstairs and opened the front door to see officers. They told me to get back inside and I realised they were at a house a few doors down.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting log number 2387 of August 6. Information can also be passed to crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.