Armed police were called to Deighton Road this afternoon

An area off the main road is currently blocked off and there are armed police. Eyewitnesses told the Examiner there were also police dogs at the scene.

Police blocked off an area near a public footpath which is near to the former Woolpack pub.

We've asked west Yorkshire Police to comment and are waiting for an update.

We have a reporter at the scene and will bring up updates on this breaking news story when we get them.

If you have any information get in touch via editorial@examiner.co.uk on Twitter @examiner or Facebook by clicking here