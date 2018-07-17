Armed police were called to Deighton Road this afternoon
An area off the main road is currently blocked off and there are armed police. Eyewitnesses told the Examiner there were also police dogs at the scene.
Police blocked off an area near a public footpath which is near to the former Woolpack pub.
We've asked west Yorkshire Police to comment and are waiting for an update.
We have a reporter at the scene and will bring up updates on this breaking news story when we get them.
Photo from the scene
This is the latest scene - two cordons in place stopping access to a public footpath and track near to Deighton Sports Arena
Police searching a house
West Yorkshire Police would only confirm that they are searching a house.
The Statement says:
Police have attended at a house in Deighton Road today as part of an ongoing investigation
For operational reasons we cannot comment further at this stage.
Force helicopter provided support in town
Eyewitnesses said they heard the police helicopter and they have confirmed they provided “operational support” in the town
What we know so far
- Police were called to an area off Deighton Road, Deighton.
- Eyewitnesses said there are armed police at the scene.
- Around four police cars were at the scene along with an unmarked 4x4 carrying armed officers.
- An area of grass track has been closed off by police. It is listed as a public footpath but runs alongside a number of houses.
- Our reporter at the scene says the police activity looks to be focused on one property.
- We have asked West Yorkshire Police for a comment on the ongoing incident.
Police cordon on public footpath
Our reporter at the scene, Louise Cooper, is reporting from the scene.
Deighton Road is open, but a public footpath off it has been closed by police.
It’s at the junction with Browning Road and the public footpath leads to a number of houses.
Eyewitnesses have told us that around four police vehicles arrived in addition to unmarked police 4x4s which had armed police in.
Our reporter was told to stay back and not get any closer to the scene.
The police cordon is in place on a public footpath.
Public footpath closed off by police
Police have put a cordon in place in a public footpath off Deighton Road.
Here’s the location:
Live on Facebook
Reporter live at the scene
The location
This is the former Woolpack pub, the area where there is an armed police operation.
Armed police operation
Deighton Road is currently closed off by police.
Eyewitnesses have told the Examiner that armed police and police dogs have been seen in the area.