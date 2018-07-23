Armed police are on the scene of an incident overnight thought to be connected to a big operation to track a wanted man.

An operation was underway in the early hours and the police helicopter hovered overhead for some time.

This morning a police scene is in place in woodland off Kidroyd Lane, Almondbury , close to the mini roundabout at the junction of Somerset Road and Longley Road.

We understand that armed police are keeping watch at the scene.

According to our information there is what appears to be a motorbike on its side inside the police tape cordon.

We have asked West Yorkshire Police for a statement on what has happened.

