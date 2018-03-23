The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A raid on a house in Mirfield by armed police was in connection with a shooting at Rajas takeaway in Fartown .

Officers stormed the house in Camm Lane between 2am and 3am on Friday, residents said.

Witnesses have told of the moment armed police swooped shouting for the occupants to come out with their hands up.

Richard Skiba, who lives directly opposite, said there was a massive armed police presence and the nearby Church Lane was closed off for a time.

Mr Skiba, who has lived on the street for 27 years and is a retired car dealer, added: “My dog Coco woke me up at 2.45am. She has superb hearing.

“I looked out of the bedroom window and I saw all manner of police vehicles outside including one of those bullet-proof Land Rovers and at least 20 officers, some of whom were armed with machine guns. There were police dogs too.

“They cordoned off Church Lane and I wondered what the hell was going on. It really was like something out of the movies.

“One of the officers shouted three times: “Armed response police and come out now.

“Eventually a woman in her late 50s came out in her nightclothes with her hands up followed by a man also in his late 50s and a young woman aged about 23/24 years old.

“They were taken away but later allowed to come back. It was all very dramatic. It was all over by 4.20am.”

Another resident said: “They were banging on the door and shouting ‘Come out, you won’t get hurt.’”

One woman, who has family living on the street, said: “My mum lives next door. The house got raided 3am this morning the occupants came out with hands on head.”

Other residents said they woke to find dozens of officers and police vehicles on the street.

Some were dressed in forensics suits with white masks and some officers were seen to be removing items from the house.

West Yorkshire Police later confirmed the raid was in connection with an investigation into a shooting at Rajas takeaway in Bradford Road, Fartown. However, no arrests were made in Mirfield.

Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, was shot during a raid on his family’s shop in the early hours of March 5.

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

A police spokesman said: “Police investigating a firearms discharge outside a takeaway on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, executed a warrant at a house on Camm Lane in Mirfield.

“Officers remain on scene and searches remain ongoing. No arrests were made.”