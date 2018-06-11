Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people have been arrested and a Taser-style implement found in a car after an armed police operation in Batley.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Alpine Close in the town at 1pm on Monday after reports that a man with a handgun was seen in the area and making threats.

The vehicle he was seen in made off from the scene and police were able to stop it at Highfield Court, Batley , where a man and a woman were arrested.

A Taser-style weapon was recovered.

West Yorkshire Police officers remain in the area conducting door-to-door enquiries as part of the investigation.

The force helicopter, part of the National Police Air Service, tweeted that crews assisted firearms officers in stopping a vehicle in the Soothill area of Batley.