Armed police descended on a quiet Birkby street on Friday night.
Officers swooped on Hops Drive, off Blacker Road.
Reports say several police vehicles attended. Officers were at the scene for around 30 minutes.
A short time later armed officers were pictured in a street in Marsh. It is not known if any arrests were made.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were dealing with a live incident and the operation was on-going.
A spokesman said police were investigating reports of a "disturbance involving a knife" and they were searching for suspects.
Armed police in Marsh
We’ve been sent this picture of armed police in a street in Marsh. Police told us earlier they were moving on to other addresses in connection with the same ‘knife incident.’
Shock for residents on a Friday night
It’s all quiet again in Hops Drive but it must have been a real shock for residents. We’re told the police were there for about 20 or 30 minutes and left as swiftly as they came. No reports of any arrests but this is a live on-going incident so the armed police may appear somewhere else.
Armed police are heading somewhere else
The police have moved on from Hops Drive now - as you can see from our reporter Nick’s tweet - the street is all quiet.
I’ve just spoken to the West Yorkshire Police command team and we understand the armed officers are heading for another location now.
The investigation is centred on a “disturbance involving a knife” and police are searching certain addresses.
A force spokesman has stressed the investigation is NOT terror-related.
Asking police for more information
We are trying to speak to the duty inspector at West Yorkshire Police to find out what has happened. We’ll have an update as soon as we get it.
Guns trained on house
Simon Mellor tweeted this photo of armed police with their guns trained on a house in Hops Drive.