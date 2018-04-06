Armed police descended on a quiet Birkby street on Friday night.

Officers swooped on Hops Drive, off Blacker Road.

Reports say several police vehicles attended. Officers were at the scene for around 30 minutes.

A short time later armed officers were pictured in a street in Marsh. It is not known if any arrests were made.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were dealing with a live incident and the operation was on-going.

A spokesman said police were investigating reports of a "disturbance involving a knife" and they were searching for suspects.