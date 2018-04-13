Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five men were arrested after police found drugs and knives stashed inside a car in broad daylight.

The incident happened when two cars were stopped in Primrose Hill on Plane Street on Thursday.

Residents living nearby said the cars were halted by armed officers.

West Yorkshire Police stopped two vehicles on the street at around 6.15pm and subsequently arrested five men who were all occupants in the cars.

The men, all in their 20s remained in police custody on Friday morning.

Officers searching the cars found a stash of Class B drugs as well as a quantity of knives. The type of drug discovered has not been disclosed.

All items were seized by police.

A spokesperson said: “The occupants of the cars, five males, all in their 20s, were all arrested.

“A quantity of Class B drugs were seized from the vehicle, along with some knives. All arrested persons remain in custody at this time.”