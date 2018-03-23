The video will start in 8 Cancel

Witnesses have told of the moment armed police swooped on a house at 3am shouting for the occupants to come out with their hands up.

The drama unfolded in the early hours of Friday morning on Camm Lane in Mirfield .

Residents said officers stormed the house between 2 and 3am.

Richard Skiba, who lives directly opposite the property raided said there was a massive armed police presence.

He said: “A man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s and a young woman came out with their hands up”

Another resident said: “They were banging on the door and shouting ‘Come out, you won’t get hurt.’ But I never saw anyone exit the house.”

One woman, who has family living on the street, said: "My mum lives next door .. the house got raided 3AM this morning the occupants came out with hands on head!! She’s been across and asked the police who said can’t tell her anything."

Other residents said they woke to find dozens of officers and police vehicles on the street.

Some were dressed in forensics suits with white masks and some officers were seen to be removing items from the house.

There were a large number of police vehicles in the area this morning.

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police to find out what exactly happened.