Armed robbers stole £20,000 of gold from a Birkby jewellers in a terrifying raid.

The gang forced their way into Shabir’s, a family-run shop in Sufton Street, at 12.45pm on Thursday 26 April after distracting the owner of the shop.

The owner was forced to the floor by four men armed with sledgehammers who then smashed display cases and filled large bags with jewellery.

After the scuffle the four raiders were locked inside the shop as the owner fled outside, only for a fifth man to arrive and release them by threatening the owner.

The robbers drove off in a white Ford Transit van fitted with false registration places. They abandoned the van and fled in a cream or white coloured car escaping along Bradford Road.

They are described as four Asian males and one mixed race.

The owner’s son-in-law, speaking to the Examiner last Thursday, said: “My father-in-law tried to defend himself and locked them inside. But there was another one who tackled him from outside the shop. He grabbed him and attacked him.

“Luckily he wasn’t injured, but it’s the shock. It’s a massive upset to the family.

“It’s all gold and they have taken quite a lot.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today the amount of gold stolen was worth around £20,000.

Detective Constable Robert Brook, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a frightening situation for the shopkeeper who was confronted by the suspects in the store.

“Fortunately, he sustained minor injuries during the incident, but was left very shaken.

“The suspects made off with a significant amount of jewellery worth around £20,000. I would like to appeal for witnesses who may have been in the area and may have seen the suspects or either of the vehicles near to the scene or driving away.”

Anyone with information is urged to report it to Kirklees CID via the West Yorkshire Police website or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.