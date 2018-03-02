The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have confirmed the army has been drafted in to help clear the M62 and free stranded motorists after a night of hell on the motorway.

The M62 was closed in both directions between J20 and J22 on Thursday with some drivers trapped in their cars for more than 19 hours.

Eastbound remains closed at junction 20 to junction 22.

Westbound is closed between junction 21 and 24 at Ainley Top .

Highways England workers and police worked through the night to free traffic and had to cut through the barrier to free Eastbound traffic and divert it back on Westbound carriageway.

Motorists have spent the night in their vehicles and lorries while the local community in Milnrow have rallied and provided food and drink to some of those stranded as well as setting up a refuge centre.

As the problems - caused by severe snow, 100mph winds and several accidents - continued this morning the motorway remained closed.

It has prompted police and local agencies to call in the military.

In a statement GMP said: "The M62 is closed from junction 20 (Rochdale) to junction 24 (Huddersfield).

"The strong winds will continue throughout the day and we ask that you don’t travel unless it is essential.

"We are aware of drivers in the surrounding area who have been stranded for some hours due to snow and wind.

"The military have been deployed to support us and our partners in our efforts to clear the roads and get people to safety.

"Please check your local council website for information on road and school closures in your area.

"Live updates are available on the Highways England Twitter accounts by following @HighwaysNEAST and @HighwaysNWEST.

"We are filtering traffic off the M62 at junction 20 and diversions are in place although traffic is severely congested.

"If you are travelling from West Yorkshire towards Greater Manchester, please refer to West Yorkshire police and local authorities for travel updates."

West Yorkshire Police said the motorway is likely to remain closed until lunchtime when it will be reassessed by Highways England.