A woman accused of using threatening behaviour at a Paddock GP surgery is set to be arrested.

The alleged offence took place at Speedwell Surgery on March 27.

Aimee-Jayne Norfolk was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them.

The 24-year-old had been due at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court for the first time to enter a plea to the charge.

But she failed to attend and her solicitor Rachel Sharpe said that she’d had no contact from her despite leaving her a voice mail message.

She told the court that Norfolk, of Bradley Mills Lane in Huddersfield, suffered from mental health issues but held no previous convictions.

District Judge Michael Fanning said: “I’m afraid the only way to secure her attendance is a warrant without bail.”