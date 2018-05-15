Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were forced to use pepper spray and a Taser to bring a man under control as they tried to arrest him.

Several members of the public were arrested as they joined in with the row over Christopher Allen’s detention outside a Moldgreen pub.

The 25-year-old’s mother said he feared that he would die as he began foaming at the mouth during the struggle.

Allen appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to resisting two police officers in the execution of their duty.

The incident happened on April 15 at the junction of Broad Lane and Wakefield Road.

Natalie Chapman said that the officers pulled their car up alongside Allen and asked him how his brother, who had previous dealings with police, was doing.

She said: “The defendant replied: ‘What’s your problem?’ and the officer said he was just saying hello.

“He used the word ‘w*****s’ and the officers exited the vehicle and approached the defendant.”

Allen, of Leef Street in Moldgreen, continued to shout and the decision was made to arrest him for a public order offence.

But as the officers tried to handcuff him he struggled and had to be taken to the ground.

There Allen continued to tense up and shout at them.

Miss Chapman said: “Other people became involved and were subsequently charged with assaults on the police officers.

“One of the officers used PAVA spray towards the defendant but this had no effect on him.

“The other officer had a Taser and as the defendant continued to struggle he stunned him.”

More police attended and Allen was arrested, the Huddersfield court was told.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client didn’t understand why he was being arrested.

She said: “He was standing outside the pub with his brother and the officers drove past in their vehicle.

“He felt that the officers were trying to intimidate his brother, who has previous convictions, and this caused him some upset.

“The officers made some comments about his brother again and then jumped out of their car.

“He didn’t understand what was happening, he felt that the officers were purposely antagonising the situation.”

Mrs Kidd added that the Taser was held to Allen’s neck and he began foaming at the mouth, leading his mother who was there to get involved with the row as she feared he might die.

District Judge Michael Fanning said that because of his “forcible resistance” other members of the public got involved and the situation worsened.

He fined Allen £120 and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.