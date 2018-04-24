Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man kicked a police officer in the groin - when he tried to remove his trousers.

Mark Walsh was in custody at Huddersfield Police Station and lashed out when the detention officer tried to conduct a strip search.

The 30-year-old said he was upset because he didn’t want him to take his trousers off.

He pleaded guilty to an offence of assaulting a detention officer acting in the execution of his duty.

Walsh was arrested for failing to pay for his beer at a bar in town during a night out on November 14 last year.

He was taken to the Castlegate police station shortly before 11pm.

Prosecutor Shamaila Qureshi said: “The strip search commenced and he co-operated with removing his T-shirt and upper clothing.

“But when he was asked to remove his trousers he became irate and aggressive.”

Walsh, of Whitehead Lane in Primrose Hill, shouted and struggled with the officers.

During the commotion he kicked one of them in the groin, causing him pain and discomfort.

Walsh had denied the assault charge but changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial at the Huddersfield court.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd said that he admitted assault but on a reckless basis.

She explained that her client had been drinking in town but his card was declined as he tried to pay for a beer.

He was trying to rectify this but the member of bar staff wasn’t happy and called police.

She said: “He was taken into custody and was upset as he was going to pay for his drink and was surprised as there was no money on his card.

“During the course of being booked in he’s made reference to the fact that he had some drugs in his possession, although he has absolutely no memory of making that comment.

“As a direct consequence of that comment a strip search was carried out. He just didn’t understand what the police were doing and was trying to ascertain why they wanted him to remove his clothing.

“He was getting upset and they were pulling at him - he didn’t want them to take his trousers.

“Then he ended up in the situation we have here. There was a scuffle and he wanted to know why they were taking his trousers and it wasn’t explained to him.”

Mrs Kidd added that Walsh later ended up in hospital because he suffered a head injury during his time in custody.

She told magistrates: “The pain was short-lived by the detention officer because he continued to undertake the search.

“It wasn’t intentional, it was reckless.”

Magistrates gave Walsh an 18 month conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished if he stays out of trouble during this time.

He will have to pay £310 towards prosecution costs and £20 victim surcharge.

They made no order for compensation as the officer was able to carry on with his duties.